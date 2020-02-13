Turn Your Empty Shipping Boxes Into Donations For Those In Need

Now that many of us do on-line shopping chances are that you have plenty of boxes lying around your home. Now you can turn those boxes into donations for those in need.

The website GiveBackBox.com has teamed up with major retailers like Amazon, Overstock, Levi's, Izod and more to help make donating to those in need very easy for you.

Give Back Box allows you to take your empty boxes, fill them with donations and then ship them to a charity for free using UPS or USPS.

Watch to see how easy it is to give back:

Print your shipping label HERE

