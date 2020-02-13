Look Inside This Piece Of ‘Holy History’ For Sale In CNY
This beautiful church shares the same designers as St. John’s Cathedral in NYC.
The historic church, located at 1601 Genesee Street in Utica, has a commercial kitchen, a gymnasium, a private library, handpainted leather wallpaper and a stunning sanctuary organ that’s worth 1.5 million.
Agent John N. Jweid, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker for Pavia Real Estate Services, lists the church as being built-in 1922. It’s 15,810 SF with hardwood and marble floors, 46’ ceilings, and seats approximately 625.
The sanctuary organ, built-in 1960 by Casavant Freres and has a replacement cost estimated at 1.5 million dollars. Casavant Frères is a Canadian organ building company in Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec has built almost 4000 organs since 1879.
Education Wing, Offices & Fellowship Hall is 9,490 SF and includes a commercial size kitchen and gymnasium.
The 15,000 SF MacKinnon Mansion, famous for its ornate woodwork, was built-in 1898 by industrialist Robert MacKinnon. The living room features hand-painted leather wallpaper and wood trim. The family room comes with a concave fireplace and painted ceilings. There’s a grand hallway, adorned with a mix of oak and cherry wood accents, a private family library with fireplace, and a spectacular staircase leading to the main suite with seating and access to an exterior balcony. And last but not least, this home comes with a 3rd-floor dance hall with a stage.
This piece of Utica history could be your for $759,000.00.