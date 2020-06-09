Try Glamping in a Magical Treehouse an Hour From Utica
Want to enjoy the great outdoors without sleeping in a tent? What about 'glamping' among the stars in an incredible treehouse, that's just an hour from Utica?
Some of us aren't cut out for camping in a tent. Maybe it's the sleeping on the ground, or the snakes - whatever it is, we'd much prefer the comforts of home after a cozy evening by the campfire. That's why 'glamping' is the perfect compromise - outdoorsy, but not too much.
A camp suspended among the trees adds an element of magic to the whole experience.
You can book this treehouse camp, located just outside of Syracuse, in Layfayette, for a weekend - or as long as you'd like. Not only does the treehouse feature a toilet, a double bed, and an outdoor shower - it's just stunning.
"Below the tree house rental, there's a large wooden deck with lots of space and ample seating, perfect for guests to enjoy the fresh air with a couple of drinks. There's a barbecue grill to fire up for some social cooking and dining al fresco style, and a separate fire pit to gather around in the evening. A wooden bridge takes guests to the octagonal viewing deck, perfect for enjoying the peace and quiet of the woods."
Sign us up. You can check out more photos and make your reservations HERE.