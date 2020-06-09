Want to enjoy the great outdoors without sleeping in a tent? What about 'glamping' among the stars in an incredible treehouse, that's just an hour from Utica?

Some of us aren't cut out for camping in a tent. Maybe it's the sleeping on the ground, or the snakes - whatever it is, we'd much prefer the comforts of home after a cozy evening by the campfire. That's why 'glamping' is the perfect compromise - outdoorsy, but not too much.

Credit: Tom via GlampingHub.com

A camp suspended among the trees adds an element of magic to the whole experience.

You can book this treehouse camp, located just outside of Syracuse, in Layfayette, for a weekend - or as long as you'd like. Not only does the treehouse feature a toilet, a double bed, and an outdoor shower - it's just stunning.

Credit: Tom via GlampingHub.com

"Below the tree house rental, there's a large wooden deck with lots of space and ample seating, perfect for guests to enjoy the fresh air with a couple of drinks. There's a barbecue grill to fire up for some social cooking and dining al fresco style, and a separate fire pit to gather around in the evening. A wooden bridge takes guests to the octagonal viewing deck, perfect for enjoying the peace and quiet of the woods."

Credit: Tom via GlampingHub.com

Sign us up. You can check out more photos and make your reservations HERE.