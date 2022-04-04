Enjoy The Great Outdoors In Style With This New Upstate NY Campsite

You may have seen vintage campers get a major makeover before, but this camp takes "glamping" to a whole new level.

Boheme Retreats offers you the fun, camping escape you've been searching for. With four vintage campers to choose from, the possibilities are endless as to how you spend your weekend away.

Every camper has been renovated to provide the best camping experience possible. Though the outside matches their old vintage design, the inside will "WOW" you with it's modern day revitalization.

Another cool thing about Boheme Retreats is that each of the campers have their own name. To make it even better, they are each named after an influential women in black history. The names include:

Boheme Retreats is located just a short drive away in Livingston Manor, New York. The camp plans to be within the Covered Bridge Campsite in the Catskill Mountains. Because the campground is on the Willowemoc Creek, guests are welcome to fish and hike along the water.

Their goal is to be open this May, just in time for your to schedule them into your summer plans. View more of the camping options available and reserve a "glamper" yourself by going to their website. You can also contact them by calling 347-415-9890 or by emailing ourboheme@gmail.com.

