Awesome to The Core: Lafayette Apple Festival Returns for 49th Year

Are you someone who absolutely loves apples, and loves small town America? That's great news - it means that there's a festival for you that you'll need to visit this fall, and it's right here in Central New York. Maybe you've been before, or maybe you've never taken the drive. Reviews say it's worth it.

The Lafayette Apple Festival is returning to 5339 Rowland Road in Lafayette (close to Syracuse) for the 49th year, and from what I hear, there is so much to see, do, experience and eat.

When you’re not spending time trying all of the glorious snacks and treats found throughout the festival, there are hundreds of vendors, family friendly rides, music, and even wagon rides for you to enjoy!

The festival has a midway full of rides for the entire family, around 500 craft vendors, pony rides, plus live entertainment. There's educational agricultural experiences, a petting zoo, and large variety of food.

The high quality of the exhibitors, uniqueness of products offered, and diversity makes the Apple Fest a hit for everyone! Visitors attend every year from all parts of New York and even New England, while crafters and artisans from numerous states display their wares. In addition to the crafts, the Apple Fest also presents many special events and daily features. View some of the most original scarecrows you’ll ever see at the Scarecrow Contest. Additionally, the Apple Pie competition is always a hit among the towns people.

This years festival takes place on October 8 and 9, 2022. Saturday, the festival is open from 9 AM to 6 PM, and Sunday, 9 AM to 5 PM. Their famous apple pancake breakfast begins at 7 AM each day.

This festival attracts over 30 thousand visitors each and every year. You can learn more about all that it has to offer by visiting their website.

