The 9 Most Picture Perfect Fall Glamp Sites in Upstate New York
Cider donuts, apple picking, hiking through the changing leaves - this is what fall in Upstate New York is all about. Fall has always been my favorite camping season and while I'm game for tent camping, I'm not above living it up a little either.
Leave the sleeping bag at home and check out these picture perfect fall glampgrounds. Whether you want solitude and no electricity or you want to work remotely with Wi-Fi and lots of heat at night, here are some Upstate glamping sites that ensure you, like Humpty Dumpty, have a great fall.
Magical Treehouse
If you're glamping this fall for the foliage, there's no better place to start than in the tree tops themselves! Five miles of trails on property also gives plenty of chances to see every color of leaf your heart desires.
As fire and trees don't mix, there's no cooking in the treehouse itself. A cookhouse with camp stove and fire pit is only 40 feet away. The heated bathroom and shower at ground level also ensures your first trip of the morning will be a pleasantly warm one.
Superlative: Best Glampsite For Reading. Doesn't this place make you want to cozy up with a book? Don't worry about packing your library, they have one in the treehouse.
Paul Smiths, NY
Sleeps 2
Books for ~$298/night
Bellfire Tipi
This might be the coziest looking Airbnb on the whole list. Something about that fire in the middle that feels like fall. As for the glamping side, it's hard to feel like you're roughing it when your tent has cedar floors.
You'll have a private outhouse with a solar shower and composting toilet, plus a kitchenette en tipi with a camping stove, kettle, and complimentary coffee and tea. Feel free to cook outdoors at the charcoal grill then relax in the extra-wide hammock or by the private fire pit.
Superlative: Most Instagrammable Inside. The curated look will definitely attract followers.
Roxbury, NY
Sleeps 2
Books for ~$171/night
Outlier Inn Geo Dome
Want to see the Southern Catskills from the embrace of a bubble? Live your roundest glamping dreams here with great views, a claw foot bathtub, Wi-Fi, and weekly yoga classes on Sundays. While the bed's in the bubble, you'll have to head outside to use the outdoor showers, kitchen, grill, and fire pit.
Superlative: Best for Large Groups. Most other glampsites are couples only, but with all the room in the dome you can invite the whole crew. Just make sure they bring sleeping bags.
Woolridge, NY
Sleeps 2 up to 16
Books for ~$379/night
Outlier Inn Tiny House
It feels like an oxymoron to say big tiny house, but here we are. On the same property with the Geo Dome, this is a more luxurious way to stay that still affords natural beauty in your surroundings.
Feel free to relax by the lake, check out the nearby hamlet of Mountaindale, or do some indoor cooking on the gas range complete with stove. Plus, if you can't stand the thought of walking to a shower interrupting your glamp experience, there's one right in the house.
Superlative: Best Glamp for Animal Lovers. The host's farm has sheep, goats, alpacas, goats, chickens, cats and a dog.
Woolridge, NY
Sleeps 2
Books for ~$196/night
The Glass House
Want to forget you're indoors? Check out this 180-square-foot tiny home with 360-degree glass paneling for maximum Hudson Valley views. This glamp site itself is a little bit of a celebrity, having been featured in the New York Times and on the Today Show.
For amenities, you get an induction stovetop and mini fridge, indoor and outdoor eating areas, and a fire pit to cook over. If you work remotely, it has Wi-Fi and the background will have everybody else on your video call jealous.
Superlative: Best smelling. The Glass House is on a 30 acre farm with a lavender field. (Also, please don't throw any stones.)
Marlboro, NY
Sleeps 2
Books for ~$265
Loomis Lair Yurt
Full disclosure: I'm not typically a yurt guy, but there's something enticing about this one. Maybe its the "UFO landing in progress" look or possibly the gorgeous valley view.
This 80 acre Airbnb has a wild history, too. It was the site of the Loomis Homestead, which housed 1800s America's largest crime family until it was burned down by an angry mob in 1866. Explore the grounds and maybe you'll find some hidden family secrets amongst the fallen leaves.
Superlative: Best Late Fall Glamp. The yurt's direct vent wall furnace will keep you roasty toasty, even on November nights.
Waterville, NY
Sleeps 2
Books for ~$118/night
The Chez' Tree Rest Treehouse
Our second treehouse has a second floor! Grounded on twin maple trees, this feels like a perfect romantic getaway off the grid. There's an awesome second upper deck you can only get to by bridge with leaf-level views. The ground level deck has hot showers and a propane grill.
For a purist experience, you can use the treehouse's very old school oil lamps. Of course, depending on your definition of glamp there's optional electricity to charge phones and run the unit's TV. But why fall asleep to a movie when you can fall asleep to "hoot owls and a babbling brook"?
Superlative: Best for Kids at Heart. I don't know an inner child that wouldn't be excited by two swinging cable bridges to get to the house and the upper deck.
Lafayette, NY
Sleeps 2
Books for ~$296/night
The Airstream at June Farms
A getaway nestled in the Capital Region, this heavily modified 1984 Airstream trailer is a perfect matchup of indoor meets outdoor with a full wall sliding door. This glampsite is owned by a local restauranteur, so you'll have inside knowledge on all the best places to grab a bite.
You'll experience some traditional Airstream space-conscious functionality like the dining table stored under the bed. You'll also experience some of the unexpected, like access to a massive salt water hot tub and getting to say hi to some highland cows.
Superlative: Best Vintage Vibes. That classic square window by the bed? Fantastic.
Sleeps 2
West Sand Lake, NY
Books for ~$254/night
Willow Treehouse
One more treehouse for the road, even though this is more like a Mid Century Modern ranger tower. It's certainly one of the more stylish glamping options I've ever seen, with a great view out over a pond. There's no parking next to the treehouse, so the host recommends packing light for your hike in. Also, the hot tub is heated with firewood!
Maybe you'll argue this isn't true glamping, but to each their own. I know some people whose idea of roughing it is a Holiday Inn. However you want to experience your Upstate fall, the most important thing is that you're having a good time and eating an aggressive amount of cider donuts.
Superlative: Best For Design Fans. Designed by famed architect Antony Gibbons, this house is aesthetically pleasing to the highest degree. Who knew you could capture Don Draper and Thoreau in one space?
Willow, NY
Sleeps 2
Books for ~$382/night