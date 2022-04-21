Cranky Townies Cancel All Concerts At This Popular Upstate Venue

If you've attended a past concert at Apple Valley Park and are wondering why no 2022 have been announced, it's because there aren't any. LaFayette townsfolk think they're too darn loud.

Residents of the sleepy town have effectively shut down all future concerts due to the level of noise. Several formal noise complaints were filed with the Town Board after last years' shows, which resulted in a unanimous vote to lower the noise limits.

Technically concerts can still happen, but they have to be "quieter," which is pretty hard to enforce.

Despite hosting several national touring acts in the past like Grammy-winner Billy Strings and moe., Creative Concerts' general manager Dan Mastronardi said he is not pursuing bookings for Apple Valley Park in 2022.

In addition to noise complaints, the Town Board has also received complaints over the degree of trash left after concerts, as well as Uber and Lyft vehicles transporting concertgoers to and from the venue.

Pro-concert folk have argued that Apple Valley shows were attracting out-of-towners that were good for the local economy. Naysayers' countered by claiming LaFayette doesn't actually see any profit because the venue is privately owned.

Proprietors of the LaFayette Apple Festival previously conveyed interest in leasing their land for concerts because the annual apple show had not been drawing well.

People still interested in attending shows this summer will instead be turning to Beak & Skiff apple orchard less than 5 miles down the road, who have so far announced 16 summer concerts. That property is beyond the limit of LaFayette's noise ordinances.

Past shows at Apple Valley Park have been met with glowing reviews due to the venue's pleasant scenery. But now LaFayette residents can go back to sleep.

