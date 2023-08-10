Truck Carrying Metallica’s Tour Equipment Crashes in Upstate NY

A tractor trailer carrying equipment for Metallica's current North American tour recently crashed in Upstate New York.

The crash occurred somewhere along I-90, but details are still rolling in. At this time there are no fatalities connected to the crash. A TikTok video of the crash was posted from user sammiebaby966:

The truck carring the band equipment for Metallica was involved in a pretty bad crash yesterday. Thankfully nobody involved was hurt. One of the worst crashes I’ve seen!



Metallica had played Sunday, August 6th at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and was on the way to their next gig in Montreal, scheduled for Friday, August 11th, when the truck crashed. No band members were involved, but several key pieces of staging equipment were damaged.

The show in Montreal is expected to go on as planned.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

