Mayor Jacqueline Izzo has issued a Travel Advisory for the City of Rome.

The advisory will be in effect from 6:00 tonight through 6:00 Tuesday morning.

Izzo says they're asking all residents to remove parked cars from city streets and roads, as well as ceasing all nonessential travel, to allow snow removal crews to begin cleanup.

The Village of Yorkville has declared a snow emergency. All vehicles are asked to be off the street by 6:30pm.