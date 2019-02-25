Current Power Outages In CNY

More than 41,000 customers are experiencing power issues across NY according to National Grid . NYSEG and RG&E are reporting over 22,000 without power and say "customers should prepare for multi-day power disruptions in NYS."

National Grid has an interactive outage map that's updated every 15 minutes to provide you with outage information for a specified area including CNY. They have released the following statement:

National Grid is closely monitoring the weather in upstate NY. We have 3,250 line, service, tree, damage assessment and public safety workers ready in the event the severe high winds do damage to our networks and we want to ensure you are prepared, too. We recommend keeping flashlights and extra batteries at home and keeping mobile devices fully charged so you can stay connected in the event of an outage.

NYSEG and RG&E say they're responding to outages from our "Significant Wind Event." Here's they're released statement:

Customers Should Prepare for Multi-Day Power Disruptions

Stay away from downed power lines -- even lines that appear dormant can be deadly

NYSEG customers should call 1-800-572-1131Call: 1-800-572-1131 to report downed power lines or other hazardous situations

RG&E customers should call 1-800-743-1701Call: 1-800-743-1701 to report downed power lines or other hazardous situations

During a Power Interruption:

Contact neighbors to see if their power is off. A loss of power may be the result of a blown fuse or a tripped circuit breaker.

To report a power interruption, contact NYSEG at 1-800-572-1131 or RG&E at 1­800-743-1701. Our telephone systems let callers report the problem, help our crews respond quickly and efficiently, and provide customers with power interruption updates. Anyone who has access to a working computer or mobile device during a power interruption can also report the interruption online at nyseg.com or rge.com.

Listen to a battery-powered radio for weather and power restoration updates.

Turn off major appliances (electric water heaters, refrigerators and freezers) and sensitive electronic equipment (TVs, VCRs, DVD players, computers and audio equipment) to prevent overloading and possible damage when power is restored. Turning off this equipment may mean unplugging it, turning off a circuit breaker or removing a fuse for the circuit that provides power to this equipment. Leave one light switch “on” to know when power has been restored.

Don’t use a natural gas or propane range to heat your home.

Never use outdoor grills or stoves inside.

Keep refrigerators and freezers closed as much as possible. Most food lasts 24 hours if you minimize the opening of refrigerator and freezer doors.

Power Outage Preparation:

*Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

*Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

*Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

*Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

* Download The WOUR App. You’ll receive local alerts, weather reports and more with push notification.