The local chapter of the American Red Cross sprang into action Sunday following a structure fire at 39 Jewett Place.

The Mohawk Valley Red Cross Chapter provided necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to two adults and five children who were displaced as a result of the blaze. The children range in age from 10 to 17.

According to the Utica Fire Department Facebook page, the call came in just before 12:30 Sunday afternoon and smoke was seen coming from the second floor apartment upon arrival.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

