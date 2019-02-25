Who could possibly introduce the Best Picture clip for Bohemian Rhapsody at the Oscars ? It had to be Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, back together for the first time in years on the stage of the Kodak Theatre at the Academy Awards. Watch how they turned the Oscars into an impromptu Wayne’s World reunion below:

If you are too young to remember Wayne’s World first of all I’m going to cry. And second of all, here is the clip that explains this whole thing. From the first Wayne’s World movie, where Myers’ Wayne, Carvey’s Garth, and the rest of their crew rock out to Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” to kick off the film:

The movie and the scene helped put “Bohemian Rhapsody” back on the charts decades after its first release and basically made the song a cultural touchstone for my generation even though we were all too young to enjoy Queen the first time around. And now Bohemian Rhapsody has done the same for another generation. (Myers even appears in the film as a record executive who is skeptical of the song’s potential as a pop hit. Tee hee.)