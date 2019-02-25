Stevie Nicks Announces ‘Stand Back’ Compilations
Stevie Nicks will release two separate Stand Back collections that focus on her solo career. Perhaps not coincidentally, the first arrives the same day she's being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for her solo work.
The one-disc set -- which will be released on March 29 -- includes 16 of Nicks' best-known tunes, including "Edge of Seventeen," "Stand Back" and hit duets with Don Henley and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, "Leather and Lace" and "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," respectively. Live renditions of two songs she wrote for Fleetwood Mac, "Dreams" and "Gold Dust Woman," are also featured.
A three-disc, 50-track version of the compilation arrives on April 19. The second disc of this set -- titled Stand Back: 1981-2017 -- puts a spotlight on Nicks' collaborations. In addition to the Petty and Henley singles, hits with Kenny Loggins ("Whenever I Call You 'Friend'") and Walter Egan ("Magnet and Steel") are also included.
The set features more recent collaborations, like "You Can't Fix This," which she recorded with Dave Grohl as part of his Sound City project, and songs cut with Dave Stewart, Sheryl Crow, Lady Antebellum and Lana Del Rey.
The third disc offers live recordings and songs that found homes on various soundtracks, including Heavy Metal and Fast Times at Ridgemont High. The 50-track compilation will also be available on a six-LP version on June 28.
You can see the track listing for both the single-disc and three-CD formats below.
Stevie Nicks, 'Stand Back' Track Listing
1. "Edge of Seventeen"
2. "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" - with Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
3 "Leather and Lace" - with Don Henley
4. "Rooms on Fire"
5. "Stand Back"
6. "If Anyone Falls"
7. "Talk to Me"
8. "I Can't Wait"
9. "Has Anyone Ever Written Anything for You"
10. "Long Way to Go"
11. "Maybe Love Will Change Your Mind"
12. "Blue Denim"
13. "Every Day"
14. "Secret Love"
15. "The Dealer"
16. "Lady"
17. "Dreams" - Live
18. "Gold Dust Woman" - Live
Stevie Nicks, 'Stand Back: 1981-2017' Track Listing
Disc One
1. "Edge of Seventeen"
2. "Rooms on Fire"
3. "Stand Back"
4 "After the Glitter Fades"
5. "If Anyone Falls"
6. "Talk to Me"
7. "I Can't Wait"
8. "Has Anyone Ever Written Anything for You"
9. "Long Way to Go"
10. "Maybe Love Will Change Your Mind"
11. "Blue Denim"
12. "Every Day"
13. "Planets of the Universe"
14. "Secret Love"
15. "For What It's Worth"
16. "The Dealer"
17. "Lady"
Disc Two
1. "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" - with Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
2. "Leather and Lace"- with Don Henley
3. "Nightbird"
4. "I Will Run To You" - with Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
5. "Two Kinds Of Love"
6. "Whenever I Call You 'Friend'" - with Kenny Loggins
7. "Magnet & Steel" - with Walter Egan
8. "Gold" - with John Stewart
9. "Too Far From Texas" - with Natalie Maines
10. "Sorcerer"
11. "You're Not the One" - with Sheryl Crow
12. "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" - with Chris Isaak
13. "Cheaper Than Free" - featuring Dave Stewart
14. "You Can't Fix This" - with Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, and Rami Jaffee
15. "Golden" - with Lady Antebellum
16. "Blue Water" - featuring Lady Antebellum
17. "Borrowed" - with LeAnn Rimes
18. "Beautiful People Beautiful Problems" - with Lana Del Rey
Disc Three
1. "Gold Dust Woman" - Live
2. "Dreams" - Live
3. "Angel" - Live
4. "Rhiannon" - Live
5. "Landslide" - Live with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
6. "Sara" - Live from The Soundstage Sessions
7. "Crash Into Me" - Live from The Soundstage Sessions
8. "Circle Dance" - Live from The Soundstage Sessions
9. "Needles and Pins" - Live with Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
10."Rock and Roll" - Live
11. "Blue Lamp" - from Heavy Metal soundtrack
12. "Sleeping Angel" - from Fast Times at Ridgemont High soundtrack
13. "If You Ever Did Believe" - from Practical Magic soundtrack
14. "Crystal" - from Practical Magic soundtrack
15. "Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go" - from Book of Henry soundtrack