Stevie Nicks Announces ‘Stand Back’ Compilations

Stevie Nicks will release two separate Stand Back collections that focus on her solo career. Perhaps not coincidentally, the first arrives the same day she's being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for her solo work.

The one-disc set -- which will be released on March 29 -- includes 16 of Nicks' best-known tunes, including "Edge of Seventeen," "Stand Back" and hit duets with Don Henley and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, "Leather and Lace" and "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," respectively. Live renditions of two songs she wrote for Fleetwood Mac , "Dreams" and "Gold Dust Woman," are also featured.

A three-disc, 50-track version of the compilation arrives on April 19. The second disc of this set -- titled Stand Back: 1981-2017 -- puts a spotlight on Nicks' collaborations. In addition to the Petty and Henley singles, hits with Kenny Loggins ("Whenever I Call You 'Friend'") and Walter Egan ("Magnet and Steel") are also included.

The set features more recent collaborations, like " You Can't Fix This ," which she recorded with Dave Grohl as part of his Sound City project, and songs cut with Dave Stewart , Sheryl Crow , Lady Antebellum and Lana Del Rey .

The third disc offers live recordings and songs that found homes on various soundtracks, including Heavy Metal and Fast Times at Ridgemont High . The 50-track compilation will also be available on a six-LP version on June 28.

You can see the track listing for both the single-disc and three-CD formats below.

Stevie Nicks, 'Stand Back' Track Listing

1. "Edge of Seventeen"

2. "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" - with Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

3 "Leather and Lace" - with Don Henley

4. "Rooms on Fire"

5. "Stand Back"

6. "If Anyone Falls"

7. "Talk to Me"

8. "I Can't Wait"

9. "Has Anyone Ever Written Anything for You"

10. "Long Way to Go"

11. "Maybe Love Will Change Your Mind"

12. "Blue Denim"

13. "Every Day"

14. "Secret Love"

15. "The Dealer"

16. "Lady"

17. "Dreams" - Live

18. "Gold Dust Woman" - Live

Stevie Nicks, 'Stand Back: 1981-2017' Track Listing

Disc One

1. "Edge of Seventeen"

2. "Rooms on Fire"

3. "Stand Back"

4 "After the Glitter Fades"

5. "If Anyone Falls"

6. "Talk to Me"

7. "I Can't Wait"

8. "Has Anyone Ever Written Anything for You"

9. "Long Way to Go"

10. "Maybe Love Will Change Your Mind"

11. "Blue Denim"

12. "Every Day"

13. "Planets of the Universe"

14. "Secret Love"

15. "For What It's Worth"

16. "The Dealer"

17. "Lady"

Disc Two

1. "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" - with Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

2. "Leather and Lace"- with Don Henley

3. "Nightbird"

4. "I Will Run To You" - with Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

5. "Two Kinds Of Love"

6. "Whenever I Call You 'Friend'" - with Kenny Loggins

7. "Magnet & Steel" - with Walter Egan

8. "Gold" - with John Stewart

9. "Too Far From Texas" - with Natalie Maines

10. "Sorcerer"

11. "You're Not the One" - with Sheryl Crow

12. "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" - with Chris Isaak

13. "Cheaper Than Free" - featuring Dave Stewart

14. "You Can't Fix This" - with Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, and Rami Jaffee

15. "Golden" - with Lady Antebellum

16. "Blue Water" - featuring Lady Antebellum

17. "Borrowed" - with LeAnn Rimes

18. "Beautiful People Beautiful Problems" - with Lana Del Rey

Disc Three

1. "Gold Dust Woman" - Live

2. "Dreams" - Live

3. "Angel" - Live

4. "Rhiannon" - Live

5. "Landslide" - Live with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

6. "Sara" - Live from The Soundstage Sessions

7. "Crash Into Me" - Live from The Soundstage Sessions

8. "Circle Dance" - Live from The Soundstage Sessions

9. "Needles and Pins" - Live with Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

10."Rock and Roll" - Live

11. "Blue Lamp" - from Heavy Metal soundtrack

12. "Sleeping Angel" - from Fast Times at Ridgemont High soundtrack

13. "If You Ever Did Believe" - from Practical Magic soundtrack

14. "Crystal" - from Practical Magic soundtrack

15. "Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go" - from Book of Henry soundtrack