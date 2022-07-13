Tragedy On Hudson River In New York: 7-Year-Old, Woman Dead Many Injured

A seven-year-old child and a woman are dead with many others in critical condition in what's being called a "tragic day for New Yorkers."

An 18-foot private boat, with 13 people on board, capsized in the Hudson River on Tuesday around 3 p.m. The accident happened in the Hudson River at Pier 84 near the Intrepid Museum on the West Side.

2 Killed When Boat Capsizes in Hudson River in New York, Many Others Injured

A seven-year-old child and a woman around 50 were killed in the accident. Two others are in critical condition, officials say. Another person is in critical but stable condition and eight others suffered minor injuries.

"This is a tragic day for New Yorkers. We lost two people today, a 7-year-old male and a 50-year-old female. In addition, there are two New Yorkers in critical condition in the hospital and an additional New Yorker, who is critical but stable at the hospital at this time. We also have eight additional people with minor injuries," said FDNY Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

Cause Of Accident Unclear

The accident happened near a New York Waterway Ferry terminal and two ferries helped with the rescue. Two New York Waterway Ferries were near the accident and are being credited with pulling eight of the 13 passengers out of the Hudson River.

Captain Jason Peters, whose crew also responded to the "Miracle on the Hudson" plane that landed on the Hudson in 2009, helped pull the passengers from the water.

Officials are still investigating what caused the boat to capsize. Rough water may have been a factor.

Victims Identified

The FDNY has yet to identify the victims. ABC identified the victims as 7-year-old Julian Vasquez and 47-year-old Lindelia Vasquez. Both were visiting from Columbia. They died after getting trapped underneath the boat.

"This is a devastating moment for them and those who are part of the families that were there and as new Yorkers our heart goes out," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

Eleven other family members, all from Columbia, were injured.

