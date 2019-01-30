Tractor trailers and commercial buses are banned from parts of the New York State Thruway and Interstate 81.

The Thruway ban is from Exit 46 (Rochester I-390) to the Pennsylvania border as well as Interstate 190, Interstate 290, State Route 400, U.S. Route 219 from Peters Road to Interstate 90; and State Route 5 from State Route 179 to I-190.

Beginning at noon Wednesday, January 30 tractor trailers and commercial buses will also be banned on Interstate 81 from the Canadian Border to State Route 104.

The worst of the snow is over in central New York but more is expected for the Western and Northern parts of the state. The Tug Hill Plateau could see significantly higher amounts of snow through Friday morning.

A polar vortex will deliver dangerously cold wind chills through Thursday. Travel will be difficult across the state with blowing snow and freezing temperatures resulting in near-blizzard conditions. New Yorkers are encouraged to only travel if necessary.

"With these weather systems moving across the state, I urge all New Yorkers to take necessary precautions and prepare for extreme temperatures expected over the next few days," Governor Cuomo said. "Drivers should remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary, and residents should limit their time outdoors for the duration of these dangerous wind chills. State agencies are prepared to assist local communities and emergency officials as needed."

For real-time updates, motorists can follow @ThruwayTraffic on Twitter or visit Thruway.ny.gov to see an interactive map of traffic conditions for the Thruway and other New York State roadways.

Winter Weather Preparation: