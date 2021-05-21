Tractor Trailer Crash Causes Traffic Backup On The Thruway
Traffic is backed up on the Thruway near Herkimer following an accident involving a tractor-trailer.
The crash happened at around 8:00 this morning.
Traffic is down to one lane westbound between Exit 29A and Exit 30.
We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.
LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state
Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America, and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.