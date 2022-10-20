One Central New York College Ranks Top 3 In The State; But Who?

When looking for a great college to go to in New York State, you don't have to travel too far to find it.

WalletHub, a personal-finance website, recently released a new report on 2023's Best College & Universities in nation. They even included one specifically for New York, which is great if you're looking to stay within state lines for college.

multiracial university students graduation michaeljung loading...

As a personal-finance website, WalletHub compiled their data and rankings into seven categories. These included factors such as the Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data also measures graduation rates, post-attendance median salaries, and student-to-faculty ratios.

So in the Top 10 list for New York... who stood out in the Top 3?

Credit - Hamilton College via Facebook Credit - Hamilton College via Facebook loading...

Hamilton College

This Central New York staple faired pretty well among all of the categories, coming in at #3 on the list. The rankings ranged from 1-68, with 1 being the best and 68 being the worst.

When it came to admission and graduation rates, they ranked 5th in both categories. There Student-Faculty ratio faired well at 7th. And good news for graduates, their median salary ranked 8th.

Credit - Hamilton College via Facebook Credit - Hamilton College via Facebook loading...

There were two categories they ranked low in, but both of them make sense. The first was for on-campus crime, of which they ranked 64th. Based on the information provided, this is a good sign. Meaning they were a campus with one the lowest reported crime rates.

As for the other, they ranked 58th for Net Cost of Attendance. This is to be expected from most colleges on the list, considering how reputable they all are.

Credit - Hamilton College via Facebook Credit - Hamilton College via Facebook loading...

The Complete Top 10 List

1. Columbia University

2. Cornell University

3. Hamilton College

4. Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art

5. Vassar College

6. Barnard College

7. New York University

8. Binghamton University-SUNY

9. Colgate University

10. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

If you're curious about where they ranked nationally, they all did pretty good! Columbia came out strong at 14, then Cornell at 29, with Hamilton College and Cooper Union close behind at 32 and 33.

The 12 Most Stunning College Campuses in Upstate NY Throughout New York State, our college campuses run from the urban blocks-long, wooden and brick ones in New York City, to the sprawling college campuses which dot Upstate New York from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo. We list here the dozen most stunning campuses in Upstate.

New York Colleges That Made The Top 50 Most Expensive In America CBSNEWS.com did a Top 50 Most Expensive Colleges and Universities in America. Let's see which New York colleges made the list.

Read More! Belly Up To The Bar at Upstate New York's Best College Bars With college campuses spread from one end of Upstate New York to the other, well, you just know there are going to be many college bars to keep everybody happy. If you are a student, a parent of a student, or a visiting graduate from the Class of 1985, here is the place to sit and sip and enjoy your memories of college days.

Students Spend Summer Improving Adirondack Trails and Bridges The work by these young adults is no small feat. They were able to make huge improvements to the Adirondack trails this year, making the Great Outdoors even more enjoyable. A big thank you goes to the Student Conservation Association!