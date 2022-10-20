One Central New York College Ranks Top 3 In The State; But Who?
When looking for a great college to go to in New York State, you don't have to travel too far to find it.
WalletHub, a personal-finance website, recently released a new report on 2023's Best College & Universities in nation. They even included one specifically for New York, which is great if you're looking to stay within state lines for college.
As a personal-finance website, WalletHub compiled their data and rankings into seven categories. These included factors such as the Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data also measures graduation rates, post-attendance median salaries, and student-to-faculty ratios.
So in the Top 10 list for New York... who stood out in the Top 3?
Hamilton College
This Central New York staple faired pretty well among all of the categories, coming in at #3 on the list. The rankings ranged from 1-68, with 1 being the best and 68 being the worst.
When it came to admission and graduation rates, they ranked 5th in both categories. There Student-Faculty ratio faired well at 7th. And good news for graduates, their median salary ranked 8th.
There were two categories they ranked low in, but both of them make sense. The first was for on-campus crime, of which they ranked 64th. Based on the information provided, this is a good sign. Meaning they were a campus with one the lowest reported crime rates.
As for the other, they ranked 58th for Net Cost of Attendance. This is to be expected from most colleges on the list, considering how reputable they all are.
The Complete Top 10 List
1. Columbia University
2. Cornell University
3. Hamilton College
4. Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art
5. Vassar College
6. Barnard College
7. New York University
8. Binghamton University-SUNY
9. Colgate University
10. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
If you're curious about where they ranked nationally, they all did pretty good! Columbia came out strong at 14, then Cornell at 29, with Hamilton College and Cooper Union close behind at 32 and 33.