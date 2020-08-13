Central New York is representin'! A travel website recently released its list of the 50 most beautiful college campuses in America, and two schools in the region made the cut.

Condé Nast Traveler included Colgate University and Syracuse University in the list alongside 48 other stunning, scenic campuses.

Both Central New York campuses received high marks for their beautiful showings of the seasons. Condé Nast Traveler said Colgate's campus in Hamilton "is perfect for leaf-peeping in the fall" because of its 575 hilly acres and 2,300 trees.

"The school's oldest building, West Hall, dates back to 1827, and was crafted by both faculty and students from stone mined from the school's own quarry," Condé Nast Traveler wrote. "The campus also has 10 miles of walkways, ideal for walking on a nice spring day."

While many people may dread Central New York winters, all four very distinct seasons (and the campus' beautiful architecture) helped Syracuse University land a spot on Condé Nast Traveler's list.

"Whether it's sledding down gentle hills in the harsh winter months or flocking out into the quad when the weather starts to change, the upstate New York town of Syracuse has a lot to offer students," Condé Nast Traveler wrote. "You'll find them on the slope in front of Crouse College, a Romanesque revival-style castle that proudly overlooks campus, and laying out on the quad beside the ivy-covered Bowne Hall, Carnegie Library, and Hendricks Chapel (the latter was modeled after the Pantheon). Look out for the modern glass facade of Newhouse 3, one of three buildings within Syracuse's communications school—the First Amendment is inscribed on the outer west wall."

Seven other New York universities also made the cut. Condé Nast Traveler commended Siena College in Loudonville, SUNY Geneseo, the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park and Columbia University and New York University in New York City for their beautiful campuses.

Check out the full list on Condé Nast Traveler's website.