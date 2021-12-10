7 Central New York Schools Among Top 100 in the State
7 schools in Central New York are among the top 100 in the state; 3 high schools, 2 colleges, and 2 universities.
US News & World Report released their annual list of Best High Schools for 2021, reviewing more than 24,000 public schools, taking graduation rates and college readiness into account.
New Hartford still leads the pack as the best of the best when it comes to high schools in Central New York despite falling down the list 17 spots. Two schools in Onondaga County and Clinton move up the list this year.
High School Rankings
New Hartford Senior High School
#67 in New York - a drop from #50 in 2020
#655 in National Rankings down from #452
Overall Score 96.33/100
Jamesville-Dewitt High School
#73 in New York - up from #83 in 2020
#770 in National Rankings up from #915
Overall Score 95.69/100
Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School
#76 in New York - up from #86 in 2020
#812 in National Rankings up from #947
Overall Score 95.45/100
Cazenovia High School
#116 in New York - down from #92 in 2020
#1 200 in National Rankings down from #988
Overall Score 93.28/100
Hamilton Central High School
#124 in New York - a big drop from #81 in 2020
#1,272 in National Rankings down from #877
Overall Score 92.88/100
Clinton High School
#166 in New York - up from #190 in 2020
#1,693 in National Rankings up from #2,090
Overall Score 90.52/100
College Rankings
Hamilton College earns the honor of being the best in New York, despite falling down the list of the best college in the nation. Colgate on the other hand moved up a few spots.
#13 Hamilton College - down from #9 in 2020
#17 Colgate - up from #20 in 2020
#22 Vassar College - down from #13
Universities Rankings
Cornell is the highest-ranked university in New York state, coming in at #17 on the list of best in the nation, up 1 spot from 2020.
#17 Cornell - up from #18 in 2020
#28 New York University - up from #30 in 2020
#34 University of Rochester
#55 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
#59 Syracuse University - down from #58 in 2020
See the full rankings of schools, colleges, and universities at US News & World.