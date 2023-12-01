An Evening with Matthew McConaughey: Oscar Winner Coming to CNY

Alright, alright, alright! Acclaimed Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey is set to make an appearance in Central New York next spring.

McConaughey is set to feature in Hamilton's "Sacerdote Great Names" series on April 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the Margaret Bundy Scott Field House. The event, which will be free and open to the public, still requires tickets that will be available online starting in February.

Alumni and parents with a My Hamilton account can catch the livestream.

Matthew McConaughey Celebrates Release Of "Just Because" Getty Images loading...

JOURNEY TO HOLLYWOOD STARDOM

Hailing from Uvalde, Texas, McConaughey's career began with a chance encounter which lead to a breakout role in the cult classic Dazed and Confused. His career took off, earning him various accolades and awards, including the Best Actor Oscar for his role in Dallas Buyers Club.

Beyond the screen, McConaughey and his wife, Camila, founded the "Just Keep Livin" Foundation, focusing on empowering high school students with tools for healthy living.

GREAT NAMES SERIES

Past speakers at Hamilton College's Great Names series include Bill Clinton, Derek Jeter, Tina Fey, Jon Stewart, and Margaret Thatcher. According to their website:

The Sacerdote Great Names Series brings to campus national and international leaders in government, business, science and the arts. Established in 1996, the series provides Hamilton students, professors and staff members, as well as the broader community, with opportunities to interact with some of the world’s most renowned individuals through free, public lectures and, in many cases, intimate classroom discussions.

Learn more about the Matthew McConaughey event here.

Study Ranks Top Ten New York Colleges, SIX Upstate NY Colleges Included A recent study compared 800 higher-education institutions in the United States, and these New York colleges were regarded as the best in the state. Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl