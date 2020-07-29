A new hockey movie that was filmed in Central New York is making its debut in homes across the world later this year, and we officially have our first look!

Independent film distributor Gravitas Ventures released the first trailer for its new movie "Odd Man Rush" yesterday, which is based on the real-life memoirs of hockey star Bill Keenan. Actor Jack Mulhern stars as Bobby Sanders, a hockey player at Harvard who lands a spot in Sweden's minor leagues. But he soon meets a girl at the local market and is forced to reevaluate his dreams of reaching the NHL.

According to the movie's IMDb page, a number of scenes from the film were actually shot in different parts of Central New York. The Class of 1965 Arena at Colgate University in Hamilton, Clinton's Sage Arena, Brewster Inn in Cazenovia, and The Hour Glass in Hamilton are among the locations that Central New Yorkers may recognize in the movie.

"Odd Man Rush" will be released direct-to-video on September 1, but until then, you can expect Central New Yorkers to be watching the trailer on repeat trying to recognize familiar spots.

In addition to Mulhern, the film also stars Dylan Playfair, Elektra Kilbey, Alexa Lemieux, Kazy Tauginas and Trevor Gretsky.... And before you ask, yes, Trevor is the son of hockey's famed Wayne Gretsky.