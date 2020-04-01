Colgate University officials are making the campus community aware of four confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to a message on their website, one student who was living on campus and three employees have received positive test results.

Officials says, the student who was already in isolation remains there and is being looked after by Colgate’s Student Health Services.

The impacted staff members are recovering at home.

The Colgate University Emergency Operation Center has been training and preparing for this moment and will do whatever it takes to care for students and the campus community.

The University is encouraging social distancing and proper hygiene. They are also offering information and health tips on the campus website.