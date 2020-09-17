Hamilton College Makes Top 10 List of Liberal Arts Colleges

Hamilton College in Clinton is ranked among the top 10 liberal arts colleges for 2020 in the United States, according to U.S. News and World Report. U.S. News has analyzed more than 1,800 colleges and has ranked them overall based on tuition costs, curriculum, enrollment and other criteria.

"Hamilton College is a private institution that was founded in 1812. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 1,924, its setting is rural, and the campus size is 1,300 acres. It utilizes a semester-based academic calendar. Hamilton College's ranking in the 2021 edition of Best Colleges is National Liberal Arts Colleges, #9. Its tuition and fees are $58,510," according to the U.S. News.

Colgate University, Morrisville College, and Utica College, schools around the Mohawk Valley region, were also ranked in the report. Syracuse University, LeMoyne and Oneonta College were also ranked.

Here's the ranking list of some popular top New York Schools.

National Liberal Arts

#9. Hamilton College Clinton

#15 United States Military Academy West Point

#13 Vassar College Poughkeepsie

#20 Colgate University Hamilton

#149 Hartwick Oneonta

National Universities

#18 Cornell University Ithaca

#30 New York University (NYU)

#58 Syracuse University

#88 University at Buffalo - SUNY

#88 Stony Brook University - SUNY

#160 University at Albany - SUNY

#170 St. John’s University

Regional Universities - North

#12 SUNY Polytechnic Institute Albany/Utica

#13 SUNY Geneseo

#17 LeMoyne in Syracuse

#25 SUNY Morrisville

#75 SUNY Oneonta

#83 SUNY Brockport

#96 Utica College