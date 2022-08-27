Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.

To determine where students can receive the best education at the lowest price, WalletHub compared more than 650 community colleges across 19 key indicators of cost and quality. Our data set ranges from the cost of in-state tuition and fees to student-faculty ratio to graduation rate.

The #1 ranked Community College in New York costs $5,210 for state residents and $8,090 for non-residents in 2022.

WalletHub also ranked the top 10 community colleges in the United States, here are the top 10 in New York State.

10. Erie Community College - Buffalo, NY

Erie Community College (Erie CC) is a 2-4 years, public school located in Buffalo, NY. It is classified as Associate's - Public Rural-serving Medium by Carnegie Classification and its highest level of offering is Associate's degree. The Erie CC's 2022 tuition & fees is $5,722 for New York residents and $10,769 for out-of-state students.

9. Fulton-Montgomery Community College - Johnstown, NY

Fulton-Montgomery Community College (FM) is a 2-4 years, public school located in Johnstown, NY. It is classified as Associate's - Public Rural-serving Small by Carnegie Classification and its highest level of offering is Associate's degree. The FM's 2022 tuition & fees is $5,718 for New York residents and $5,718 for out-of-state students.

8. Suffolk County Community College - Selden, NY

Suffolk County Community College (Suffolk County CC) is a 2-4 years, public school located in Selden, NY. It is classified as Associate's - Public Rural-serving Small by Carnegie Classification and its highest level of offering is Associate's degree. The Suffolk County CC's 2022 tuition & fees is $6,270 for New York residents and $11,740 for out-of-state students.

7. Hudson Valley Community College - Troy, NY

Hudson Valley Community College (Hudson Valley CC) is a 2-4 years, public school located in Troy, NY. It is classified as Associate's - Public Suburban-serving Multicampus by Carnegie Classification and its highest level of offering is Associate's degree. The Hudson Valley CC's 2022 tuition & fees is $5,964 for New York residents and $10,764 for out-of-state students.

6. Rockland Community College - Suffern, NY

Rockland Community College (Rockland CC) is a 2-4 years, public school located in Suffern, NY. It is classified as Associate's - Public Rural-serving Small by Carnegie Classification and its highest level of offering is Associate's degree. The Rockland CC's 2022 tuition & fees is $6,120 for New York residents and $11,332 for out-of-state students.

5. CUNY LaGuardia Community College - Long Island City, NY

CUNY LaGuardia Community College (LaGuardia CC) is a 2-4 years, public school located in Long Island City, NY. It is classified as Associate's - Public Rural-serving Small by Carnegie Classification and its highest level of offering is Associate's degree. The LaGuardia CC's 2022 tuition & fees is $5,218 for New York residents and $8,098 for out-of-state students.

4. Columbia-Greene Community College - Hudson, NY

Columbia-Greene Community College (Columbia-Greene CC) is a 2-4 years, public school located in Hudson, NY. It is classified as Associate's - Public Rural-serving Medium by Carnegie Classification and its highest level of offering is Associate's degree. The Columbia-Greene CC's 2022 tuition & fees is $5,616 for New York residents and $10,584 for out-of-state students.

3. Nassau Community College - Garden City, NY

Nassau Community College (Nassau CC) is a 2-4 years, public school located in Garden City, NY. It is classified as Associate's - Public Rural-serving Small by Carnegie Classification and its highest level of offering is Associate's degree. The Nassau CC's 2022 tuition & fees is $6,330 for New York residents and $12,130 for out-of-state students.

2. CUNY Stella and Charles Guttman Community College - New York, NY

CUNY Stella and Charles Guttman Community College (GCC) is a 2-4 years, public school located in New York, NY. Its highest level of offering is Associate's degree. The GCC's 2022 tuition & fees is $5,194 for New York residents and $8,074 for out-of-state students.

1. CUNY Queensborough Community College - Bayside, NY

CUNY Queensborough Community College (QCC) is a 2-4 years, public school located in Bayside, NY. It is classified as Associate's - Public Rural-serving Small by Carnegie Classification and its highest level of offering is Associate's degree. The QCC's 2022 tuition & fees is $5,210 for New York residents and $8,090 for out-of-state students.

