COVID-19 numbers are on the rise across most of New York State, putting more people in hospitals and in the intensive care units. And to add insult to injury, four new cases of the Omicron variant have been found in New York State - two in Suffolk County and two in Oneida County, bringing the total number of cases to 12 in the state.

Of the top 5 regions, three of them - Capital, Finger Lakes and Western New York regions, have seen an increase in patients in the ICU and hospitalizations due to COVID-19, according to data from the New York Department of Health for December 5, 2021. New York and Long Island Regions have seen a decrease over the past 90 days. Statewide there are 621 patients in the ICU and 3,285 patients hospitalized total due to COVID 19. That's up from 507 in the ICU and 2,356 3 months ago on September 6.

5. Capital Region - 47 Patients in ICU / 295 Hospitalized

(3 months ago on 9/6/21, there were 32 patients in ICU and 130 hospitalized)

Empire State

Development

4. Long Island Region - 62 Patients in ICU / 404 Hospitalized

(3 months ago on 9/6/21, there were 79 patients in ICU and 423 hospitalized)

Empire State Development

3. Western New York Region - 97 Patients in ICU / 529 Hospitalized

(3 months ago on 9/6/21, there were 35 patients in ICU and 59 hospitalized)

Empire State

Development

2. Finger Lakes Region - 119 Patients in ICU / 494 Hospitalized

(3 months ago on 9/6/21, there were 45 patients in ICU and 179 hospitalized)

Empire State

Development

1. New York City Region - 143 Patients in ICU / 646 Hospitalized

(3 months ago on 9/6/21, there were 188 patients in ICU and 872 hospitalized)

Empire State Development

According to the most recent data released by Governor Kathy Hochul, here are the 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rates around the state, as of December 5.

Region Friday, December 3, 2021 Saturday, December 4, 2021 Sunday, December 5, 2021 Capital Region 8.05% 7.61% 7.45% Central New York 7.98% 8.11% 8.01% Finger Lakes 10.58% 10.32% 10.29% Long Island 5.90% 5.95% 5.89% Mid-Hudson 4.37% 4.51% 4.50% Mohawk Valley 8.74% 8.49% 8.41% New York City 2.25% 2.26% 2.26% North Country 9.22% 8.86% 8.81% Southern Tier 6.50% 6.03% 5.95% Western New York 11.15% 11.10% 11.22% Statewide 4.85% 4.84% 4.82%

Get our free mobile app

The 9 Richest People in New York State

9 Wealthiest Zip Codes in New York State