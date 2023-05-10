Turning Stone Named #1 Best for Dining & Entertainment in NY State

If you live in Central New York, it can be easy to take for granted, but our local casino is getting some major props nationwide-- a leading industry magazine has named Turning Stone Casino the #1 best in several categories, including Best Overall Dining and Best Overall Entertainment.

CASINO PLAYER MAGAZINE

Casino Player Publishing via Facebook Casino Player Publishing via Facebook loading...

Casino Player Magazine calls itself "America's Gaming Lifestyle Magazine." The publication's purpose is to give players and tourists across the nation the most accurate, current casino news and information.

Casino Player awarded Turning Stone with a record 13 "Best" honors, beating the previous record of 12.

The magazine’s annual Best of Dining & Nightlife Award winners are hand-selected by casino visitors, evaluating gaming properties across the country. Casino Player Magazine recognized Turning Stone for its unparalleled amenities, guest service and variety of signature restaurants and entertainment options.

The 13 categories won by Turning Stone are as follows:

Best Overall Dining

Best Overall Entertainment

Best Steakhouse: TS Steakhouse

Best View: TS Steakhouse

Best Romantic Restaurant: TS Steakhouse

Best Outdoor Dining: Wildflowers

Best Sushi: Sushi Sushi

Best Breakfast: Emerald

Best Late-Night Dining: Emerald

Best Coffee Shop: Opals

Best Sports Bar: The Lounge at Caesars Sportsbook

Best Happy Hour: Upstate Tavern

Best Craft Beer Selection: Upstate Tavern

Turning Stone Resort Casino via Facebook Turning Stone Resort Casino via Facebook loading...

To be clear, this is the best in the entire state of New York... which is extremely impressive!

"Variety has always been the spice of life when it comes to the dining experience at Turning Stone. Our team is the source of that spice, and their hard work and passion have allowed us to continuously evolve, while remaining committed to always provide amazing food, superior service and an unforgettable experience." - Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO Ray Halbritter

Makes you want to roll up your sleeves and hit the slots, doesn't it? We'll seeya on the floor!

Take A Look At Turning Stone Casino's New Buffet: 7 Kitchens The resort casino's culinary team has curated a menu for the restaurant’s seven market-style stations that will feature a mix of new food options, while also offering new twists on all the classics. Here's some photos of what you can expect it to look like.