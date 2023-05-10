Turning Stone Named #1 Best for Dining & Entertainment in NY State
If you live in Central New York, it can be easy to take for granted, but our local casino is getting some major props nationwide-- a leading industry magazine has named Turning Stone Casino the #1 best in several categories, including Best Overall Dining and Best Overall Entertainment.
CASINO PLAYER MAGAZINE
Casino Player Magazine calls itself "America's Gaming Lifestyle Magazine." The publication's purpose is to give players and tourists across the nation the most accurate, current casino news and information.
Casino Player awarded Turning Stone with a record 13 "Best" honors, beating the previous record of 12.
The magazine’s annual Best of Dining & Nightlife Award winners are hand-selected by casino visitors, evaluating gaming properties across the country. Casino Player Magazine recognized Turning Stone for its unparalleled amenities, guest service and variety of signature restaurants and entertainment options.
The 13 categories won by Turning Stone are as follows:
- Best Overall Dining
- Best Overall Entertainment
- Best Steakhouse: TS Steakhouse
- Best View: TS Steakhouse
- Best Romantic Restaurant: TS Steakhouse
- Best Outdoor Dining: Wildflowers
- Best Sushi: Sushi Sushi
- Best Breakfast: Emerald
- Best Late-Night Dining: Emerald
- Best Coffee Shop: Opals
- Best Sports Bar: The Lounge at Caesars Sportsbook
- Best Happy Hour: Upstate Tavern
- Best Craft Beer Selection: Upstate Tavern
To be clear, this is the best in the entire state of New York... which is extremely impressive!
"Variety has always been the spice of life when it comes to the dining experience at Turning Stone. Our team is the source of that spice, and their hard work and passion have allowed us to continuously evolve, while remaining committed to always provide amazing food, superior service and an unforgettable experience." - Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO Ray Halbritter
Makes you want to roll up your sleeves and hit the slots, doesn't it? We'll seeya on the floor!