TODAY ONLY: Get Free Tacos at Taco Bell
Need dinner plans for tonight? How about grabbing Taco Bell!
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
For the third week in a row, the chain is offering free tacos as a reminder that during the fight of coronavirus, we are all together.
No purchase is necessary to get yourself a free taco - but it would be a nice addition to a chicken quesadilla or a chicken burrito for dinner this evening.
Here's where the closest Taco Bell's are in the Utica/Rome area:
- 400 Oriskany Blvd, Yorkville
- 136 N Genesee St, Utica
- 1164 Erie Blvd W, Rome
- 200 S Caroline St, Herkimer
- 1038 Glenwood Ave, Oneida