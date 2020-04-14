TODAY ONLY: Get Free Tacos at Taco Bell

TacoBell

Need dinner plans for tonight? How about grabbing Taco Bell!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For the third week in a row, the chain is offering free tacos as a reminder that during the fight of coronavirus, we are all together.

No purchase is necessary to get yourself a free taco - but it would be a nice addition to a chicken quesadilla or a chicken burrito for dinner this evening.

Here's where the closest Taco Bell's are in the Utica/Rome area:

  • 400 Oriskany Blvd, Yorkville
  • 136 N Genesee St, Utica
  • 1164 Erie Blvd W, Rome
  • 200 S Caroline St, Herkimer
  • 1038 Glenwood Ave, Oneida

Gallery — Every Movie Theater Candy, Ranked:

Source: TODAY ONLY: Get Free Tacos at Taco Bell
Filed Under: free food, taco, taco bell
Categories: This And That
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top