TODAY ONLY: Get Free Tacos at Taco Bell

Need dinner plans for tonight? How about grabbing Taco Bell!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For the third week in a row, the chain is offering free tacos as a reminder that during the fight of coronavirus, we are all together.

No purchase is necessary to get yourself a free taco - but it would be a nice addition to a chicken quesadilla or a chicken burrito for dinner this evening.

Here's where the closest Taco Bell's are in the Utica/Rome area:

400 Oriskany Blvd, Yorkville

136 N Genesee St, Utica

1164 Erie Blvd W, Rome

200 S Caroline St, Herkimer

1038 Glenwood Ave, Oneida