Utica Restaurant Offers Free Lunch For Kids All Summer

A local restaurant is giving school-age children free lunch every Monday - Friday all summer long.

No one will go hungry on Tyrone (TY) Frazier's watch. Tyrone is the owner of Ty's Kitchen, located at 1012 Columbia Street, and he's giving back to the community that keeps him in business by making sure no child goes hungry this summer.

TY told us that volunteers are helping him to get the program off the ground by helping to cook hamburgers and hotdogs. His cousin, Tiera Boyd, told WKTV.

“It’s important that we give back to the community because right now we’re going through a hard time...If we can help in any way by giving free hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and juice once a day, it makes us feel good at the end of the day."

The first few weeks were slow going, so Boyd would take the prepared lunch containing food like hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, and juice into different neighborhoods and give the food to kids. Now the word is getting out, and families are bringing the kids to the restaurant on Columbia Street to pick up lunch.

If you would like to drop off any food donations for the lunches or volunteer, then stop by Monday - Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m during the event.

Other Utica locations that were offering free meals throughout the school year were:

Utica City Schools

Slice Pizzeria

The Pizza Box

La Famiglia Bossone Sausage & Meat Co

The Spot

Jonny's Pizza

Wisk Baking Company