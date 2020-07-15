Wendy’s Offering Free Maple Bacon Chicken Croissants

Who doesn't love the opportunity to get some free food? Utica/Rome Wendy's locations are making it really easy if you download the Wendy's app.

Wendy's is one chain that serves up a lot of deals inside their app, which is free to download. The latest involves their newest breakfast sandwiches. You can get your hands on their Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant for free with any purchase.

What exactly do you have to do to take advantage of the free food? Install the Wendy's app on your phone, make an account, and look inside the Offers tab in the app. Right now, you'll see the promotion.

This freebie, among others, is valid through the Wendy's app until July 21. You can also get any size hot coffee for just $1; BOGO sausage, egg, & cheese burritos; and a $5 spicy chicken sandwich combo. Looks like you've got breakfast and lunch covered.

Here's a handful of Wendy's locations you can stop by to take advantage of the offer:

Wendy's Locations in Central NY

315 Oriskany Blvd, Yorkville, NY 13495

175 N Genesee St, Utica, NY 13502

8505 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford, NY 13413

401 Erie Blvd W, Rome, NY 13440

131 Genesee St, Oneida, NY 13421

3260 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13214

2100 Park St, Syracuse, NY 13208

3798 James St, Syracuse, NY 13206

To give a little description of what you'll be tasting, Wendy's says it's "A juicy chicken breast, Applewood smoked bacon, and maple butter on a flaky croissant bun. A little sweet. A little savory. A lot good."

A lot good? We suppose you'll have to be the judge of that one.