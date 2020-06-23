Oneida County Hosting ‘Milk Moove’ Distribution Today

Edit: As of 10:16 am - it looks like the drive is at full capacity.

Oneida County is once again partnering with American Dairy Association North East and Renzi Foodservice to distribute more than 4,000 gallons of milk and 42,000 pounds of food at a drive-thru public event today.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Back in March, they held a similar event and gave out nearly 4 thousand gallons of milk. Today, each vehicle will receive two gallons of milk, a box of meat, dairy and produce and a five pack of cloth masks while supplies last.



The drive begins at 10 a.m. at Utica College. Participants should use the White Hall entrance across from Greenman Field on Burrstone Road.

Terri DiNitto from DiNitto Farms in Marcy said food boxes are per car not per family.

"Don't think you can bring your neighbor and you'll be able to get a food box because it's just how it is. We only have a certain amount and we're doing it per car - that's how it is."

This will be a drive-thru distribution process and the items will be brought to recipients’ vehicles. People should remain in their vehicles.

Milk and Food distributions have become more regular in Central New York since the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States in March. The number of unemployed Americans in need of financial help has grown. Just at the beginning of June, the number of unemployment claims reached nearly 1.9 million per week.