Syracuse Food Pantry Feeding CNY Families with Food Giveaway

People in the Central New York community continue to look out for their neighbors during this difficult time. Families in need can pick up free food in Syracuse this weekend thanks to a local food pantry.

The Table Community Food Pantry is holding its 10th food giveaway Saturday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Living Word Church at 6099 Court Street Road in Syracuse.

"Since our 1st giveaway, we have served over 3,000 families!" the organization wrote in a Facebook post announcing the giveaway. "We have an amazing team of volunteers and are excited to be a small part in helping our Syracuse community especially during this time of instability and uncertainty."

Families will need to show proof of their address and will receive one bundle or box of food per family. The first-come, first-serve food giveaway is contact-free and families will need to drive-up to the church through the entrance off of State Route 298.

The coronavirus pandemic has left a millions of Americans jobless and applying for unemployment benefits. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, nearly 1.9 million people filed for unemployment just last week. That number contributes to the 42.6 million workers who have claimed benefits during the coronavirus pandemic, according to CNN Business.

Needless to say, a lot of people are in need right now, many more than usual. Free food giveaways are one great way members of the Central New York community are coming together to support one another and help each other thrive.