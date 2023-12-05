Hey New York! Got a Titanic VHS Gathering Dust? This Guy Wants It

Ah, the glorious era of VHS tapes – when all it took to be kind was to rewind.

Most of us have gotten rid of our VHS tapes by now. But if by some chance you still happen to have a copy of Titanic lying around, there's a guy in Florida named J.D. who's on a very serious mission to collect 1 million copies.

That's right... he specifically collects the VHS version.

Ambitious? Maybe. Ridiculous? Absolutely.

J.D. is apparently already sitting on 2,477 copies... so really, he's just getting started.

I can't be certain because I don't know the guy personally, but I'd have to assume this started as a joke, but now the joke has taken on a life of its own. And now he's committed.

Oh, and let's not forget, Titanic was a double VHS. So that's twice the storage this endeavor will require. One million copies of Titanic is actually two million cassettes!

I've never seen 2 million VHS cassettes in one place, but I'm assuming they won't fit in a standard two-bedroom apartment.

It's worth mentioning that J.D. isn't just conquering the VHS world; he proudly claims to possess the world's largest collection of the Titanic soundtrack on CD.

That's a whole lot of "My Heart Will Go On." Too much, really.

New Yorkers who are interested in helping J.D. and his insane Titanic VHS obsession can mail your copy to:

TitanicFan97

P.O. Box 5355

Largo, Florida 33779

And you can stay up-to-date on J.D's progress over on his YouTube channel.

