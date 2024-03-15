Titanic II? Billionaire Plans to Sail Replica Ship from England to New York

Ohhhh, those wacky billionaires and their ideas. What will they think of next?!

Apparently an Australian guy with too much money is moving forward on plans to build a replica Titanic and sail it on the same voyage that sunk the first one. Because what could POSSIBLY go wrong?

Israel Folau Press Conference Getty Images loading...

Clive Palmer, who made his fortune in mining and also once served in the Australian parliament, held a press conference at the Sydney Opera House to discuss his vision for "Titanic II":

We are getting the best ship-builders, designers and engineers in the world back on deck to build Titanic ll.

The Titanic Getty Images loading...

Palmer apparently had plans to do this in the past, but never followed through. He seems more eager to execute his plan this time around.

I've got more money now. It's a lot more fun to do the Titanic than it is to sit at home and count my money.

The Titanic Getty Images loading...

The original doomed Titanic voyage -- which was the ship's first and only -- sailed from Southampton, England on April 10th, 1912, destined for New York City. But then, y'know... iceberg. And now we have a movie that my fiancé's obsessed with.

It's fine to have a fascination with something, but billionaires plus fascination sometimes equals disaster. Remember the OceanGate Titan Submersible saga of 2023? (That was a fun couple weeks, you gotta admit.)

I guess what I'm trying to say is... are we sure we're ready for a Titanic sequel when the first one didn't go so hot?

7 Upstate New York Passengers Who Were On The Titanic The sinking of the Titanic is considered one of the most famous ship disasters of all time. On board the ship, did you know some passengers were Upstate New York natives? Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler