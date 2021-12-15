The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that happened Thursday afternoon at Oneida Herkimer Madison BOCES that sent three students to the hospital.

School Resource Officers were notified by school officials regarding a student having a reaction from smoking an unknown substance out of a vape pen.

An investigation found that a total of four students had smoked from the vape pen and suffered reactions.

Three of the students were taken to the hospital.

The other student was medically signed off at the school by their parents.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by New York Mills Fire Department and Edwards Ambulance.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

