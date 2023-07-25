This Upstate NY Drive-In Theater Has a Major Beef with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is no stranger to controversy, but now she's found herself a target from a rather unusual entity: a drive-in movie theater.

The Drive-in 32 in Greenville, New York -- about 26 miles southwest of Albany -- claims it's the "world's most viewed drive-in screen" after appearing in the music video for Swift's song "This Is Me Trying." Doesn't sound like something a business would complain about, except for one tiny detail: Footage of the screen was obtained without permission.

Greenville Drive-In Outdoor Cinema via Facebook Greenville Drive-In Outdoor Cinema via Facebook loading...

"This Is Me Trying" is a lyric video, meaning it is not a full-fledged visual production with fancy lighting and effects, but a simpler, lyric-focused visual representation of a song. In this case, Swift's team purchased footage of the Drive-in 32 screen to display those lyrics. The footage was purchased on Shutterstock, a stock footage licensing platform, for $75.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Glendale, AZ Getty Images loading...

But the owner of Drive-in 32 says the photographer who uploaded the footage to Shutterstock trespassed on the property and shot it illegally. In an Instagram post from the official business account, they said:

Somewhere during the winter of either 2018 or 2019, an overseas-based freelance photographer entered our property without permission and began filming. He then placed that footage with @shutterstock advertising the footage as ‘abandoned upstate NY drive-in theatre’. (Mind you, to access our property he had to pass our marquee, box office and several signs that clearly stated we were active and off-season… but, anyway.) Someone in Taylor’s creative team purchased a $75 license from the stock agency for the footage, enlarged it, slowed it down, stitched together 14 loops of the original 11-second clip and then added the lyrics on our screen. Voila! Instant music video.

Although owner David Grimm said he isn't upset, he hopes Swift or a member of her team gives proper credit to the theater.

At this time, no legal action is expected to be taken. In fact, Drive-in 32 is leaning into the fame, hosting a tongue-in-cheek "Taylor Swift Appreciation Day" on Friday, July 28th, where fans are invited to sing at a Taylor Swift-themed karaoke night. The very screen utilized for Swift's video will have the karaoke lyrics projected onto it.

You can learn more about the Drive-in 32 theater in Greenville at their official Facebook page.

Rent Taylor Swift's Former New York Home Rent the West Village townhouse that superstar Taylor Swift once called home and was the inspiration for the songs 'Cornelia Street' and 'King of My Heart'. Currently listed by Jennifer Rahilly for Corcoran

Let's Tour Taylor Swift's Townhouse for Sale in the West Village Neighborhood of New York City 23 Cornelia Street, Manhattan listed by Laurence Carty, Irene Lo, and Jennifer Rahilly of Corcoran Group.