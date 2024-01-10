This Might Be the Creepiest Car You Can Buy in Upstate NY Right Now

Here's a car guaranteed to turn heads, even if they're a little stiff with rigor mortis.

1958 CADILLAC HEARSE

It's not the Munsters dragster, but it's arguably even more creepy-- a 1958 Cadillac hearse:

1958 Cadillac Hearse. VERY SOLID BODY... rust located in REAR lower quarters. Original motor and transmission is still in the car. TONS of spare and extra parts in the back. Plus I believe there’s an extra 58 motor. Bill of sale only. Car has been in a private collection for years and it’s now time to move it onto a new owner for restoration. Make reasonable offers. Car is in Roscoe New York. Deposit required within 24 hours and will be non refundable if you back out, full payment due within3 days.

Imposing, right? The overall length is particularly striking. Even the tallest passengers can probably be accommodated -- horizontally, that is.

Cadillac, a renowned luxury carmaker, has a long history of producing hearses. The '50s & '60s was a notable era for this, making this 1958 a premiere example of their design. Note the substantial fins on the body. That's a statement all right.

The asking price is a very grave $16,000. Yikes. That's enough to make you want to ride in the back.

Unfortunately -- or perhaps fortunately? -- there aren't any pictures of the interior. So you'll have to venture down to Roscoe, New York to see it in person.

Roscoe is located in Sullivan County, in the Catskill Mountains region. It sits adjacent to New York State Route 17, about 30 minutes north of Bethel.

Check out the original listing on Facebook marketplace here.

