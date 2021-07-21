If you ever wanted to own your own golf course, here's your chance.

Hidden Valley Golf Club on Castle Road in Whitesboro is for sale!

The 18-hole, 149 acre course could be yours for $1.3 million.

The turn-key 18-hole course is fully equipped for new owners to make it their own or follow the previous owner’s current model.

All the personal property including 66 carts, mowers, tractors, all course equipment, bar and restaurant equipment is included.

Built in 1960, Hidden Valley has been the ideal course for locals in the Mohawk Valley for decades. With 6,405 yards, it’s sure to challenge golfers of all skill levels.

The property includes a driving range that comes with dividers and 2,500 range balls.

There's also a fully stocked bar and commercial kitchen equipment.

100 parking spots makes it perfect for corporate outings, charity, or promotional tournaments.

The opportunities are also endless for investors, developers, or builders with the cleared rolling topography, extremely low local real estate inventory, and all public utilities at the road.

The current owners are ready to retire after 40 years in business.

Stay up to date on the latest news and information in Utica-Rome and throughout the Mohawk Valley with WIBX 950. Follow us on Facebook, download the WIBX 950 App, and listen to Keeler in the Morning each weekday from 6:00-9:00AM.

This Whitesboro, NY Golf Course Is For Sale And Is A Hole In One If You're An Avid Golfer For a cool $1.3 Million, this golf course could be your domain. With 18 holes and plenty of space, take a look at the picturesque scenery and image hitting under par here at what could be your very own course.