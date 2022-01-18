This Rome, NY Man and His Family Make Backyard Ice Skating Rinks (Photo Gallery)
Check Out These At Home Skating Rinks, Created By One Family in Rome, NY
Imagine having a 40' by 100' ice skating rink in the back yard of your home. It's not only possible, but it's a reality with the Bartel family in Rome. Ross Bartel and family have been making skating rinks in the yard for well over 50 years.
