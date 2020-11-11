The world famous Rockefeller Center in New York City has announced the opening date, and winter season, for the ice rink.

The Rink at Rockefeller Center is scheduled to open for the fall and winter season on November 21st 2020. NBC New York reports that tickets will go on sale this Thursday (11/12).

The New York Times reports that the skating season will be a short one, not even because of the Coronavirus. It'll be open for all the major winter holidays. The rink will close on January 17th.

The early shutdown is because of a long-planned renovation of the sunken plaza and the underground shopping concourse surrounding it. Tishman Speyer, the owner of Rockefeller Center, has plans to “democratize” the area, said Rob Speyer, president and chief executive. Some preservationists, however, do not support all the changes coming to the famous Art Deco complex, calling them commercially motivated."

The Rink is operating at a limited capacity and skate times are limited to 40 minutes to allow for social distancing both inside and on the ice.

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

This year, you can purchase a "First Skate" or "Last Skate" package. This means, you’ll enjoy fewer crowds and discounted pricing.

Perfect for those looking to get on the ice with younger skaters or who like to have more ice to themselves."

Currently, prices are not listed on the website at the time of this story being published. They will be posted on Thursday November 12th 2020.

Also, did you know that Rockefeller Center is a city landmark, and not a private building?