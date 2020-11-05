Experience the Magic of the Holidays in Buffalo’s Winter Village

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in New York, and Buffalo's Winter Village is coming to life with the spirit of the holiday season.

Buffalo RiverWorks will transform its huge space in downtown Buffalo into a magical winter village packed with local arts, crafts, and food vendors. Visitors will be able to enjoy local brews and chocolate while getting a start on their Christmas shopping with any of the New York vendors in the village. There will be an indoor patio with live music and plenty of opportunity to get out on the ice during open skating. According to RiverWorks' website, open skating costs $5 per person, and skate rentals are an additional $5 per person.

Buffalo's Winter Village will be open between 12 and 6 p.m. on November 27, 28, and 29 and December 5, 6 12, 13, 19 and 20.

The village will comply with all COVID-19 regulations and restrictions in order to provide a safe, fun environment for everyone to spread holiday cheer and support local businesses. Visitors will be required to wear masks at all times when not seated, and must be at a table when eating and drinking. RiverWorks also assured that vendor booths will be spread out and a limited number of visitors will be allowed in the vendor area at one time to promote social distancing.

Buffalo RiverWorks is also looking for vendors for its winter village, so if you or someone you know owns a local business, you can find more information and submit an application here.