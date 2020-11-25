Dine in a Gondola in the Heart of the Adirondack Mountains This Winter

Move over bubbles, there's a new dining option in town. Eating in a gondola, right in the heart of the Adirondack mountains.

You can dine in a gondola atThe Cottage Restaurant and Cafe inside the Mirror Lake Inn in Lake Placid.

The old gondolas from Whiteface Mountain have been transformed into cozy little outdoor dining areas that overlook Mirror Lake. And yes they are heated to enjoy all winter long.

The idea is gaining lots of attention already.

"Wow that's taking outdoor dining to a whole new level."

"What an ingenious idea!! I’m going up there just for this."

"Love this idea! Can’t wait to try them!"

The Cottage Restaurant and Cafe is located on the shore of Mirror Lake at 77 Mirror Lake Drive in Lake Placid. It's open Tuesday through Sunday from 11:00am – 8:30pm for lunch and dinner. Enjoy a meal while taking in the views of the Adirondack mountains.

They do not take reservations but do have a text notification waitlist. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all customers will need to be temperature screened before entering and everyone is required a face covering anytime while not seated.

Hospital-grade UV-C light emitting units and sanitizers will be used to sanitize tables and cutlery between seatings as well as before and after dinner service. Additionally, UV-C filters have been added to HVAC systems, cleansing all recirculated air of bacteria and viral particles.

Learn more and see the menu at Mirrorlakeinn.com.