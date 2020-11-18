Mush Through the Adirondacks This Winter on a Dog Sled

There's nothing like the Adirondack Mountains during winter. Take in the beauty on a dog sled this season.

Dog sledding has been a long tradition in the Adirondacks. An Alaskan dog musher brought the first dog sled team to Saranac Lake in 1910, according to ADK Forever Wild. The first Olympic dog sled demonstration even took place in Lake Placid on February 6, 1932.

You can enjoy the tradition too by dog sledding across Mirror Lake or gliding through the Adirondack wilderness. Several people offer dog sled tour and you can find them along Main Street in Lake Placid during the winter season.

Don't worry about the ice. Sled drivers always check the thickness on the lake before heading out.

Breathe in the mountain air and enjoy the majestic views on the back of a dog sled this winter.

Thunder Mountain Dog Sled Tours

Thunder Mountain Dog Sled Tours operate daily from mid-morning to early evening throughout the winter months. Tour hours are weather dependent.

Location: On Mirror Lake, Lake Placid

Phone: (518) 891-6239

Mike Arnold Dog Sled Rides

Location: On Mirror Lake, Lake Placid

Phone: (518) 323-7622

There's plenty of things to see and do while you're in Lake Placid, home to the Winter Olympics in 1932 and 1980, Whiteface Mountain and the longest mountain coaster in the country.