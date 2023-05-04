They Got Game! SUNY Poly Students Win 1st Ever Esports Championship

For the very first time in school history, students from SUNY Polytechnic Institute have taken home an Esports title.

Paul “Trey” Yarwood, Andrew Miroulis and George Reagan make up SUNY Poly's Wildcats Esports Rocket League team, beating out several other teams from competing colleges. Appearing at the SUNY Esports Championship in Brooklyn on April 29th, SUNY Poly defeated the University of Buffalo in the finals. The Wildcats won the championship after an exciting best-of-seven series, which required all seven games to decide.

"It was definitely one of the most fun events I've ever participated in. It was an honor representing SUNY Poly and to bring home a championship." - Trey Yarwood

WHAT IS ESPORTS?

Esports is competitive video game playing. Once a niche pastime, Esports has become more mainstream over the years, with high stakes tournaments and leagues organized throughout the globe. In more recent years, Esports has been embraced by colleges as an extension of their team athletic programs. Esports tournaments often showcase the best professional gamers and draw large crowds of spectators, similar to actual athletic competitions.

Other games the SUNY Poly Wildcats play competitively are Overwatch, League of Legends, Hearthstone, Super Smash Bros, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, and Valorant.

WHAT IS ROCKET LEAGUE?

Released in 2015, Rocket League is essentially a "car soccer" video game. Its official website describes it as a "hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem." Rocket League is one of the most popular video games to play competitively due to its fast-paced gameplay.

Congratulations to the SUNY Poly Wildcats on taking home their first Esports championship!

