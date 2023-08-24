There’s Only One Car Left in the U.S. You Can Buy New for Under $20K

Once upon a time -- just five years ago, in fact -- there were a handful of brand new cars a consumer could purchase for $20,000 or less. But with the price of new (and used) automobiles having steadily soared since the days of the pandemic, that number has dwindled to just one.

...and it wouldn't be a surprise if this model didn't exactly rev your engines.

THE MITSUBISHI MIRAGE

mitsubishicars.com mitsubishicars.com loading...

The Mitsubishi Mirage is a no-frills subcompact car that has been manufactured by the Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors since 1978. It has gone through several generations and updates over the years, and according to data from Cox automotive, it's the only new car left under $20K: the average selling price is $19,205.

American consumers want their vehicles bigger, with expensive SUVs and trucks becoming a growing preference to small compacts. And while $20K used to be seen as a starting point for new cars, the average price of a new vehicle has bloated to around $48,000.

I ONCE OWNED A MITSUBISHI MIRAGE

You'll find a lot of hate online for the Mitsubishi Mirage, but I once owned a maroon 2000 model, and I didn't have any major issues with it. As a matter of fact, it brought me across the country not once, but twice: in 2006 when I followed my dreams to California, and back to Upstate New York in 2012 when those dreams died.

kbb.com kbb.com loading...

Apart from experiencing a tire blowout on the Utah highway, all other maintenance procedures were standard and expected.

Even though the data shows the average price of a Mirage to be under $20K, always check with your local Mitsubishi dealer on current pricing and availability.

