Apex Entertainment Reopens Inside Destiny USA

Pack the kids in the car, don't forget the masks, and head for Destiny USA because another hub for family fun in Central New York is opening back up.

Apex Entertainment Center reopens its doors Wednesday, October 7 at 2 p.m. after months of staying closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first 50 guests on Apex's opening day will even receive an Apex swag bag with plenty of special surprises.

The entertainment center is hard to miss; It takes up 50,000 square feet on the third floor of Destiny, and features everything from bowling and laser tag to bumper cars and an arcade. Apex also features new technology games like Hologate and X Rider for a truly innovative and unique experience.

Apex Entertainment will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 2 to 7 p.m., Fridays from 2 to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 12 to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 12 to 7 p.m. The center will remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

All stores and entertainment venues inside Destiny USA closed earlier this year when the coronavirus pandemic hit New York. Since the mall reopened in June, venues began to reopen, including Apex Entertainment's neighbor, RPM Raceway. The indoor race track reopened in July with 50 percent capacity, mask requirements and increased cleaning procedures.