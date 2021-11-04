Bump, Bike the Ice, Curl the Canal at Popular NY Winter Attraction

Bike, bump, skate and curl the canal at this popular New York attraction returning for the winter season.

Canalside along Buffalo's waterfront is back with plenty of fun for the whole family. Strap on the skates to enjoy a day on the ice. If you in a pair of skates spells broken bones, try something new this year. There are a number of activities for anyone a little less coordinated.

Glide across the ice on bikes or bash into your friends in bumper cars. Channel your inner Canadian and try curling the canal. You can even chill out in a heated igloo during the day.

Canalside runs from November 26 through February 27. Learn more at Buffalowaterfront.com.

