Game On, PiNZ is Open Again in Sangertown Square

COVID-19 caused a lot of cancellations and required a lot of recreational businesses to close until further notice. With the Governor's go ahead weeks ago that malls were allowed to re-open, and the same with bowling alleys, PiNZ would have had the green light to open their doors, right?

That wasn't the cause. But today, September 11th, PiNZ is re-open for the community to enjoy.

CEO of PiNZ, David Breen, has been trying for months to get the New Hartford location back open. He has had to lay off staff twice, and of his $7 million in losses during the pandemic, $1.5 million was out of the New Hartford location, according to the Utica OD.

He said that it was hard getting any information from state officials about reopening, but that Sangertown Square provided him with a lot of the information.

“I think the governor’s lack of communication with us is utterly pathetic,” Breen said. “To say the least, I’m not pleased.”

PiNZ New Hartford will be closed Mondays, open from 3 pm to 11 pm Tuesday through Thursday, Friday open 3 pm to 12 am, 2 pm to 12 am Saturdays and 2 pm to 11 pm Sundays.

PiNZ is a social and entertainment experience featuring 10 luxury bowling lanes, interactive and virtual games, along with a full service restaurant and bar. PiNZ offers unique fun for everyone including dedicated corn hole and patio pong lanes along with catering for corporate and group events. They have policies and procedures in place based on COVID-19 guidelines.

They have two of three locations in Massachusetts open where bowling is allowed on a limited basis, and a new location in New Hampshire will be opening soon.