There Are Only Two Real CNY Choices on National Pickle Day

If you're going to celebrate National Pickle Day here in Central New York on November 14th, there really may be only two valid choices.

The Brooklyn Pickle, with two locations in the Syracuse area, are the only spots that make any sense, right? The term pickle comes from the Dutch word pekel, meaning brine. There are all SORTS of types of pickles. Here's a little pickle quiz for you. Can you identify the actual types of pickles on this list and separate them from the fakes we've thrown in? (Answers below.)

Dill

Gherkin

Cornichon

Brined

Dungaree

Kosher Dill

Polish

Hungarian

Lime

Bread and Butter

Swedish

Danish

Madagascar

Kool-Aid Pickle

And a quick pickle history for you: Cleopatra attributed her beauty to her diet of pickles and Julius Caesar loved pickles for he and his troops. Are YOU a pickle person? If so, which kind?

(ANSWERS TO QUIZ: Dungaree and Madagascar are the only made-up pickles on the list. How'd you do?)