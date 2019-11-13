Utica Pioneers Hockey Plays at Home Friday Night

The Utica Pioneers men's hockey team is home Friday night for a conference game at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The Pioneers (2-0-1) will face Nazareth College (2-1) at 7 p.m. for a United Collegiate Hockey Conference showdown. Both the Pioneers and Nazareth are undefeated in the conference and oddly enough, both team's wins have come at the expense of Manhattanville and Neumann. Two weeks ago, Utica skated to a 1-1 tie with Morrisville in non-conference play and Nazareth lost 4-1 to Geneseo.