It’s Colder in Central New York Than in Alaska

It's colder in central New York than Alaska!

The frigid weather is setting records across the country, including New York. In Utica, it was 4 degrees at 6:53 Wednesday morning, crushing the old record of 14 set back in 1996. In Anchorage, Alaska it was 27.

It warmed up in Utica and Rome, reaching the low 20s by mid afternoon....still colder than Alaska, where it was 38.

Record lows were also reported in Syracuse and Binghamton for the second day in a row.

In Syracuse a record low temperature of 13 degrees was set, breaking the old record of 14 in 1996. Also, a daily record low maximum of 24 degrees tied the old record set in 1911.

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

In Binghamton, the record low was 12 degrees, breaking the 1986 record of 14. The daily record low maximum was 21, 7 degrees colder than the old record in 1977.

The good news is, it won't stay this cold. Temperatures will rise into the mid 30s in central New York Thursday and into the upper 30s Friday. It'll reach the 40s by next week and will feel like a heat wave after this stretch of frigid weather.